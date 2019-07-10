UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Red-Hot Bikini

Brittney Palmer is fighting off the hot weather in Las Vegas the only way one should: in a bikini. Earlier this week, the UFC ring girl took to her Instagram page to share a photo and a video of herself in a skimpy swimsuit as she enjoyed a day poolside for the official UFC 239 after-party at KAOS Nightclubs and Dayclubs.

In the photo in question, the model and ring girl is seated in a white pod hanging chair as she rocks a red-hot two-piece bikini that consists of a skimpy triangle top with medium straps that go over Palmer’s shoulders. The suit boasts a plunging neckline with a twist knot in the center, which helps accentuate and draw attention to the model’s buxom figure. She teamed her top with a matching red bottom, though she wore it under a see-through pair of white pants that sit high on her frame, showcasing her toned upper abs and itty-bitty waist. According to the caption she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by White Fox boutique, while the pants are courtesy of JLUXLABEL.

The 32-year-old model accessorized her poolside look with a pair of brown and gold sunglasses by Ray Ban, as indicated by one of the post’s tags.

Palmer is wearing her caramel hair swept over to one side and down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is facing the camera with her lips parted and puckered in a seductive way.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Palmer shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 20,500 likes and over 213 comments within a couple of days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the model and UFC ring girl, took to the comments section to share their admiration, while also praising her beauty and physique.

“[T]ruly inspired on your message of being more than just an Octagon Girl! Demand the respect babe,” one user wrote.

“This lady is soooooooooo beautiful,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Hope you had a fun weekend and Vegas is treating you right @brittneypalmer [fire emoji] [hear eyes emoji] you are so gorgeous, wish I could have been there,” a third fan raved.

During UFC 239, Palmer was at the center of attention when fighter Nohelin Hernandez handed her the rose he held in his mouth during the the weigh-ins, officially stealing the show, as MMA Fighting reported.