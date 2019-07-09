‘Maxim’ Model Carmella Rose Spreads Her Legs In Sultry New Photo

Carmella Rose is hoping to gather some info regarding what her Instagram fans would like to see more of so that she could better engage with her audience. On Monday, the Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a gorgeous black-and-white snapshot of a professional photo shoot she recently did, while using the opportunity to ask her followers whether they prefer to see professional shots of her or rather snippets of her day-t0-day life.

In this particular, Carmella is sitting on a stool in what looks to be a professional set as she rocks an elegant matching set of pattered black-and-white pantsuit and blazer. Her pants sit right along her naval area and hug her legs in its slick cut as she poses with her legs spread open on either side of the wooden stool. She is wearing her blazer unbuttoned at the front as she uses her hands to push it back slightly, revealing a simple white T-shirt she has on underneath. As she indicated via the tag in her post, her styling is courtesy of Scot Louie while the photograph was captured by Raul Romo.

Completing her look, the model wore a New York Yankees hat, under which her hair cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The model is looking to her left with her gaze cast down in a meditative facial expression. In her caption, the shared that she is back in New York City, where this shot was captured.

The post, which Carmella shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 85,000 likes and over 330 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and to engage with her post, letting the model know what types of posts they generally like to see on their feeds.

“This is one of my ABSOLUTE favorites of you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“You have a good balance. I’m a photographer so I like the commercial shoots and the production stills,” another user chimed in.

“Both! Great outfit, great shot,” a third fan shared.

The model, who was featured as the Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week in 2015, likes to switch it up, sharing both snippets of her private life, bikini photos and also professional shots of her work.