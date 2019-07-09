Gisele Bündchen Shares Stunning Bikini Shot On Instagram

It’s been a week since Gisele Bündchen last posted on Instagram, but earlier today, she delighted fans with a hot new snapshot.

As fans know, Gisele is one of the most well-known models in the industry, and she has a huge following on social media with over 15 million fans on Instagram alone. While Gisele shares glimpses into her life with husband Tom Brady and their two kids from time to time, she doesn’t post on the platform too often. But earlier today, Gisele returned from her one-week hiatus from the forum with a hot new post.

In the image, the bombshell appears on a beach where the water meets the sand. Her back faces the camera as the sun is beginning to set just in front of her. While clad in a skimpy, black bikini, the mother of two raises both of her hands up in the air and puts them together in a praying position. She wears her long, blonde tresses down and at her back, and it appears as though the model is meditating as she shared a lengthy caption about setting time aside for yourself every day.

Within just moments of the post going live, it’s earned Gisele plenty of attention from loyal followers with over 181,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. While some took to the post to let Gisele know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on her lengthy message. A few others simply chimed in with heart emoji to express their love for the photo.

“You are my inspiration!,” one follower wrote with a heart, crown, and flame emoji.

“Be alone, far from people, preferably in nature,” another Instagrammer suggested.

“It’s very beautiful photo,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

It’s easy to see that fitness and meditation are very important to the Gisele. The 38-year-old recently opened up to Good Morning America about her life and the struggles that she has faced in her marriage. In the tell-all, the model shared how she rose up from “rock bottom” in her marriage to Brady and even compared the time in her life to a mountain and valley. Since she’s a visual person, that’s the best way to verbalize it, she shared.

“Both of them are incredibly important, because from the mountaintop you can have a broader view of what’s happening.”

“You can see things from the top. There’s a lot of sun on the mountaintop… which is being on top of my career,” she continued. “And then the valley is… you know, is the quieter place. It’s the families, the home. It’s where you do the work that doesn’t get seen, but it’s so important.”

Fans can follow all of Gisele’s adventures on her Instagram page.