Jenna Jameson Shows Off Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss In Tight Swimsuit

Jenna Jameson introduces herself as a “keto queen” in her Instagram bio – the adult entertainment star has lost a staggering 80 pounds on the ketogenic diet. Her latest Instagram update has been showing fans that she’s kept the weight off. As The Inquisitr reported at the end of last month, the 45-year-old once weighed 205 pounds.

Jenna’s latest update offered both a display of her sizzling body and her motherhood journey – the blonde bombshell welcomed her third baby in April 2017.

Jenna’s snaps today showed her lying on her bed for a full-length photo that showcased her frame. With Jenna lying on her back, fans could see the star’s super-slim pins and sculpted shoulders from a thin-strapped swimsuit in deep blues. Likewise on display were Jenna’s famous tattoos. While the first photo showed Jenna lying solo, the second threw in her beautiful baby Batel. Here, Jenna was seen cradling her daughter. The update didn’t seem to have weight as its main focus, though hashtags were used to point towards the keto life, fasting, and fitness.

Fan comments poured in soon after the photos were shared.

“This is my motivation Monday #jennaisgoals,” one fan wrote.

“You are the best mom,” said another, who picked up on the hugs with Batel.

Jenna has been brave and open about her weight loss journey. Back in June, the mother of three took to Instagram for a before-and-after shot of her body. The side-by-side photos showing Jenna’s previously heavier frame versus her newly-slimmed-down one included a caption.

“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in”

With Hollywood’s focus on fitness and stars wowing with their post-baby figures, there is immense interest over just how these ladies ping back into shape. Kylie Jenner has received praise for her sensational silhouette following the 2018 arrival of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Likewise known for looking jaw-droppingly good after having a baby is Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian. The 35-year-old has been looking gym-honed since welcoming her daughter True in April of last year.

Jenna’s keto diet involves a relatively high-fat and super low-carb intake. The process of putting the body into a fat-burning state of ketosis is a controversial one, but many stars swear by it — for one, Kourtney Kardashian also follows the diet.

Fans wishing to see more of Jenna should follow her Instagram.