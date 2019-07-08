Cardi B Tosses Wig Into Concert Crowd, Asks For It Back

Cardi B is known for doing the unexpected, and she did just that during a performance over the weekend in London.

While performing at the Wireless Festival 2019 in London, the rapper pulled the wig off her head and tossed it into the crowd, per Page Six. Cardi performed the remainder of her set without the wig.

Afterward, Cardi posted video of the toss to her Instagram along with a caption stating that she “got carried away” and wanted the hairpiece back.

However, a video was posted to Twitter soon after the toss, which was purportedly of fans at the concert tearing the wig apart.

Celebrities commenting on the video had some notable reactions to it.

“U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip hop,” Snoop Dogg said of the wig toss.

“It be like that sometimes huh man,” actress Taraji P. Henson posted in reaction.

The Wireless Festival is a three-day event that takes place at Finsbury Park in London, with a lineup dominated by American rappers. Per the event’s website, Cardi B headlined the Friday night portion of the festival, along with Migos, Tory Lanez and Tyga. Travis Scott, Future, and Young Thug were the Saturday headliners, followed by Rae Sremmurd and J Hus on Sunday, for his first major performance since leaving prison.

Per The Guardian, wigs being tossed into the crowd was something of a continuing theme throughout the weekend-long festival.

Cardi B no festival Wireless em Londres UK pic.twitter.com/sqv1GoVlJW — BardiGang Brasil (@BardiGangBR) July 6, 2019

“Cardi is perhaps the biggest star, and her set is pure joy,” the newspaper said in its review of the festsival. “As well as being strong on the mic – all diamond-hard consonants and constant emphasis – there is her reality-show immediacy, complaining of asthma and introducing her husband, Offset, as ‘a fine chocolate man who hitting my thang.’ From sex to social graces, we could all be a bit more Cardi B.”

The rapper next performed in Ireland, and according to her website, Cardi is next scheduled to perform at the Openair Frauenfeld 2019 in Frauenfeld, Switzerland on July 11, although she’ll be returning to the U.S. for a show at California Mid-State Fairgrounds on July 20. After a series of arena concerts around the United States throughout the rest of July, Cardi B will perform at several festivals in August: The Veld Music Festival in Toronto on August 3 and 4, the Baja Beach Festival 2019 in Mexico on August 16 and 17, and the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on August 31.