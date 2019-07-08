Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Frida Aasen Sizzles In Nude Swimsuit

Frida Aasen is making the best of the first weeks of summer, which gives her the perfect opportunity to show off different bikinis to her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocks a swimsuit that puts her perfect physique on full display.

In the photo, the Norwegian beauty is featured lying on her back as she dons a nude-colored, one-piece swimsuit that boasts a fold-over front part with four white buttons that give the piece a vintage vibe. The swimsuit also features a V-neckline that plunges into her chest, creating a geometrical shape that is further enhanced by the white of the inner seams. As Aasen indicated by the tag and caption she included with the Instagram post, the artistic shot was captured by photographer Jean Pierrot.

The 24-year-old bombshell accessorized her look with a pair of black shades that also boast a geometric shape that gives off slightly vintage vibes, which match the overall aesthetics of the shot. Aasen is lying on a white towel in a rocky landscape as she faces the camera with her lips slightly parted in a way that is both seductive and mysterious. She has both arms up over her face, casting a shadow on her eyes.

Aasen is posing with one leg stretched forward and the other bent in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body, while the natural sunlight reflects her sun-kissed complexion.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Aasen shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,500 likes and over 100 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“[O]ne of my favorite photos ever,” one user raved.

“Love this photo and swimwear,” another user chimed in.

“Beauty and elegance,” a third fan added.

Though she is a total globe-trotter today, Aasen hails from a small seaside town with a population of about 100,000 called Kristiansand. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, the model opened up about her upbringing, pointing out that growing up in a small town made for a perfect childhood.

“It’s calm, and everyone knows everyone. I had a really good childhood, growing up by the beach. We used to go on the boat all the time. It’s a quiet little town. I had a horse and a cat growing up; that’s why I thought I was going to be a veterinarian,” she told the publication.