Khloe Kardashian Pulling Down Her Pants To Flash Abs Launches ‘Surgeon’ Comments

Khloe Kardashian has taken to her Instagram stories to showcase her fierce body. As The Daily Mail reports on July 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform earlier today.

Khloe’s video came as a selfie. The 35-year-old had filmed herself in a mostly full-frontal position. It looks like the mother of one had chosen the perfect outfit to flash her ripped muscles. Her cleavage-flaunting bra was sending out curves, but the gap between it and a pair of matching patterned leggings was throwing fans muscles galore. Khloe had, however, opted for a long-sleeved layer to cover her arms.

The blonde stood in front of her mirror before pulling down her pants to further display her gym-toned torso. As The Daily Mail reports, the Instagram story came with perfect timing as a new season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premieres tomorrow night. The E! show works with out-of-shape individuals wishing to seek revenge on their past. Khloe hooks them up with trainers and nutrition plans to whip them into shape alongside offering a makeover.

Khloe’s super-toned abs had only been live for a few hours before making The Daily Mail‘s headlines. Fans have already been leaving their thoughts.

“It’s called lipo and fat transfers. I had the same procedure I just don’t lie about it. And yes I still go to the gym too. They’re not mutually exclusive,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote that Khloe’s “surgeon” likely has a “healthy bank balance.” The reference to a cosmetic surgery professional manifested from several individuals.

Other users slammed the Good American founder for allegedly having used Photoshop.

Khloe is frequently subject to slamming when it comes to her body. The highly-polished images on her social media can easily have fans wondering if what they’re seeing has been digitally edited. Accusations of cosmetic surgery or liposuction have almost reached a trolling level whenever this fitness fiend takes to Instagram. That said, it is noteworthy to mention that Khloe’s accusations of plastic surgery have been commented on by the industry’s experts of late.

Earlier this year, fans picking up on what appeared to be a markedly-narrowed and altered nose on Khloe launched enough buzz for Hollywood Life to ask a plastic surgeon’s take. Dr. Anthony Youn shared his thoughts on Khloe’s face.

“It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!”

Fans would likely agree that Khloe’s sensational body is the result of balanced nutrition and those grueling workouts. With that said, it would seem that the star’s latest display has left some fans with other thoughts.