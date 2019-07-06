Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Racy Thong Bikini, Instagram Crowns Her ‘Queen Of The Belfie’

Emily Ratajkowski put on a racy display in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, the sizzling supermodel was featured on the Instagram page of her fashion label, Inamorata Woman, which she manages herself, along with her personal social media account. Snapped in a very risqué pose, Emily put her booty on full display in the torrid pic, as she modeled a scanty bikini from her brand’s older swimwear collection.

For her efforts, the brunette bombshell was crowned “queen of the belfie” by her Instagram followers, as comments started pouring in as soon as the hot pic went live earlier this morning. Given that Emily held nothing back as she showcased her peachy backside in the barely-there bikini, her fans’ assessment appeared to be on point.

The cheeky Instagram update saw Emily showcasing a teeny thong bikini that should be quite familiar to her social media followers. The revealing design was none other than the already famous “Las Olas” string bikini, which the raven-haired beauty has showed off on Instagram many times over.

Case in point, Emily recently paired the ruched, rust-colored “Las Olas” bikini top with a leopard-print bottom from her newest collection, as reported yesterday by The Inquisitr. This time around, the Instagram sensation chose to showcase the daring ensemble in its entirety, opting to model the orange version of the popular design.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model cut a very seductive figure in the barely-there bikini. To show off the skimpy two-piece, the London-born beauty struck a provocative pose, one that she knew would make a lasting impression among her vast base of admirers.

Photographed with her back turned to the camera, Emily unabashedly flaunted her pert derriere in the smoldering shot. Channeling her inner seductress, she arched her back to push her perky posterior into focus. Likewise, her heart-stopping thigh gap was also on display, as were her curvy hips and impossibly tiny waist.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Emily has modeled the orange “Las Olas” bikini. The 28-year-old stunner originally showcased the show-stopping design in February, when that particular swimsuit collection was launched.

The stunning Vogue model gave fans a frontal view of the scandalously tiny bikini in another photo, shared to Instagram in early March. The snap highlighted the design’s minuscule triangle bikini top, as well as its easily recognizable extra-long string ties wrapped around the waist.

As per usual, Emily’s sweltering bikini shot sparked a wide range of reaction among Instagram users. For some, the head-spinning photo had a profoundly mesmerizing effect, rendering them unable to verbalize their feelings upon seeing the pic. Left with no other choice, they expressed their admiration through a broad selection of flattering emoji. Others saw fit to reward the sexy snapshot with NSFW remarks, some of which were deeply salacious in nature.

But, for the most part, the pic elicited sweet comments of appreciation. Fans of Inamorata Woman branded the label’s owner as “beautiful” and “stunning.”

“Perfection,” wrote one person under the scorching shot.

“OMG,” penned another.