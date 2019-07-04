American ‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Sizzles In Pleather Shorts & Tiny Crop Top

Joy Corrigan is strutting her stuff in New York City, and she is using the opportunity to show off her perfect figure to her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a video in which she is featured parading her curves in a revealing outfit that puts her fit physique on full display, to the delight of her followers.

In the clip in question, Corrigan is seen showing off her modeling skills on a sidewalk in SoHo — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — while wearing a tiny red crop top with purple details. The top ties at the front and features a low-cut neckline that plunges to her chest, showing off quite a bit of skin. The model teamed her top with black pleather shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, helping accentuate her slender midsection and toned upper abs. According to the tags and caption she paired with her video, she is wearing LPA and Lovers and Friends from Revolve.

Corrigan accessorized her urban chic look with a little black cylindrical purse with a gold chain hooked over her shoulder and a simple gold necklace. The model is wearing her blonde hair down, with a casual middle part, straight strands falling onto her shoulders and chest.

Throughout the video, Corrigan uses her hand to sweep her hair back as she shows off her catwalk skills near an intersection that features the famous Manhattan neighborhood in the background.

The post, which Corrigan shared with her 667,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 58,000 times, garnering over 3,200 likes and more than 160 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her outfit.

“Sass level 100,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“So freakin’ pretty my babe,” another user wrote.

“You look amazing in this video,” a third fan raved.

As The Daily Mail has noted, Corrigan attributes her flawless physique partly to her plant-based diet.

“I am constantly snacking on raw fruits and veggies. My faves include; breakfast: coconut yogurt topped with mixed berries, lunch and dinner: vegan, gluten-free pasta or veggie pizza,” she said, according to the report.

When she is looking to treat herself, she goes for apple crumble with coconut ice cream, sprinkled with caramel popcorn, the report further added.