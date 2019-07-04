Brielle Biermann Busts Out Of Yellow Tank Top & Says She’s ‘Got More Milkshakes Than Kelis’

Brielle Biermann’s “milkshake” is getting everyone talking.

The blonde bombshell has amassed a huge following on social media, with over 1.3 million fans and counting. Biermann loves to keep fans up to date with her life, and oftentimes posts photos of her travels, new hairstyles, and just about everything else in between. Earlier this year, the Don’t Be Tardy star turned heads during a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos, sharing a number of bikini shots with fans. Yesterday, she wowed her followers with two photos of herself in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the most recent photo shared with her legion of fans, Biermann stands front and center in the snapshot and is photographed from the navel up. She wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and curled. The stunner also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Brielle shows off her fit figure in a tight yellow tank top that offers generous views of cleavage.

The starlet’s sultry look is completed with a silver necklace and a few bracelets on her wrists. The second photo is very similar to the first, with Biermann twirling a strand of hair in her hand and looking straight into the camera. Since the post went live, it’s already earned the beauty rave reviews with over 35,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments.

A few fans commented on the image to let Brielle know that they’re huge fans of hers while countless others commented on her NSFW caption. Of course, a few others took to the post to let Biermann know that she looks stunning.

“Omg ur so hot i miss you,” one follower wrote on the post.

“They brought me to the yard,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Oooohh okay, so green looks AMAZE on you,” one more fan chimed in.

Loading...

Brielle has been the subject of a lot of controversy as of late due to her plastic surgery procedures. In an interview with The Hollywood Life, the reality star explained that she fires back at trolls on social media every once in a while because she hears the same thing every single day.

“If I want to redo my whole body which one day I probably will and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you! It’s not your face, and quite frankly, you don’t have to look at it, just move on from life! I don’t know how you’re so bothered by my appearance! You do you!”

Part of the reason why she is so popular like her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, is because she’s not afraid to speak her mind.