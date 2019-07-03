‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower’s Sexy White Lingerie Look Sends Instagram Wild

Olivia Brower’s newest Instagram upload is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

The photo was shared to her feed on Wednesday, July 3, and is certainly one that is hard to scroll by and ignore. In the sizzling snap, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model trades in her bikini for a sexy set of white lingerie — a look that is driving her 295,000 followers absolutely wild.

The stunner put on a busty display in a sheer, unlined white bra from the brand Uncommon Sense that left very little to the imagination. The lace-adorned piece barely contained her voluptuous assets, while its frilly trim drew even more attention to the insane amount of cleavage that was exposed thanks to its wide, low scoop neck design. Though Olivia posed with of her arms bent across her bare torso, her flat midsection and abs were still very much within eyesight for her fans to admire.

The lower half of the babe’s barely-there ensemble comprised of a pair of matching white panties that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The garment also featured a layer of lace on it and covered only what was necessary, putting Olivia’s curves and toned legs completely on display. Its thin waistband sat low on her hips, drawing even more attention to her trim waist and toned tummy.

Olivia completed her look by wearing her light brown hair in gorgeous, loose curls that spilled over her shoulder to graze her exposed chest. Her locks were styled to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a glamorous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit rookie were quick to show some love for the newest addition to the bombshell’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 3,300 likes within its first hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number is growing by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower Olivia in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Better than the best imaginable,” commented a third.

Just last week, the model dazzled her fans again with a steamy snap from her first-ever feature in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit magazine. In the shot, Olivia posed on the beach in a seriously skimpy bikini, sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.