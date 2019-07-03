Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Flaunts Insane Curves In Sexy Bikinis In New Photos

Taylor Hill’s new Instagram post is getting her followers talking for all of the right reasons.

On Tuesday, July 2, the Victoria’s Secret Angel sent pulses racing by sharing not one, but three sizzling bikini snaps that certainly did not go unnoticed by her 12.9 million followers. The upload was to celebrate the recent release of the lingerie brand’s newest Mix & Match swim styles, which is exactly what Taylor rocked in the eye-popping shots.

The first photo of the set captured the 23-year-old sitting on the beach with the waves crashing into the shore behind her. In the pic, Taylor is sat on her knees, turning her head to stare down the camera over her shoulder with a soft smile and her long, brunette tresses blowing in the breeze around her. The stunner is showing off her incredible figure in a sexy, black, halter-style bikini top that perfectly hugs her voluptuous assets, while her lower half is sporting a cheeky, white pair of bikini bottoms that put her curvy booty completely on display.

Taylor’s second swimwear look flaunted even more skin. The babe is lying down in the sand, propping herself up on her elbows and stretching out her long, toned legs as she peers at the camera with a sensual look on her face. She sent temperatures soaring in a minuscule white triangle-style top that exposes an insane amount of cleavage, as well as her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

For a pop of color, Taylor added a pair of tiny, pink bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, and sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The final look in the model’s upload caught Taylor with a huge smile on her face and surrounded by gorgeous flowers. Instead of sporting a full two-piece set, the stunner rocked just a bright orange, bandeau bikini top that exposed her decolletage. The number was worn underneath a pair of short overalls that barely grazed passed her upper thigh, and were unclasped to give her fans a peek at her midsection and abs.

Fans of the brunette beauty went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 547,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section to shower the babe with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“What a beauty, wow,” commented a third.

Taylor has been treating her fans to a number of sizzling bikini snaps lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model showed off a few other pieces from the Mix & Match collection just last week, bringing some serious heat in two sexy bikinis that sent her followers into a frenzy.