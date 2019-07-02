Katy Perry Stuns In Sexy Red Swimsuit For Sizzling Music Video Shoot

Katy Perry may be a California girl at heart but she’s also proving that she can heat things up in Hawaii as well.

New photos shared by The Daily Mail show the singer rocking a sexy outfit in Hawaii for one of her upcoming music videos. In the images shared by the website, Perry is all smiles as she walks the shoreline in a fiery red swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. For the shoot, the 34-year-old ditched her naturally dark tresses and instead rocked a beach-blonde color.

In all of the images, the stunner wore her long locks wet and slightly curled while walking the shoreline in Hawaii. Her body was fully on display in the wide-array of shots in a low-plunging red one-piece that offered onlookers plenty of glimpses of her toned and tanned chest. The form-fitting red suit fit perfectly on the singer’s hourglass figure as the middle and side featured a white, green, and blue flower.

Perry’s killer legs were also on display and it appeared as though she has been putting her time in at the gym. Some of the photos offered a shot of Perry’s backside. Her toned and tanned derriere was also the focal point of a few other shots. Perry rocked a face full of makeup in the look that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeliner, blush, and red lipstick to match her suit. She accessorized the look with a pair of bamboo hoop earrings and cooled off with an ice cold beverage.

As fans know, Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The pair got engaged this past Valentine’s Day and in a recent interview with People, the songstress opened up about the special day. As Perry recalls, she had to work that day and the pair were meeting for dinner, so the only thing that she had on her mind at the time was food.

“So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down!’ We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!'”

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” she continued.

Now, Perry says that she is on top of the world and she’s madly in love with Bloom. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see when the pair decide to make things official and walk down the aisle.