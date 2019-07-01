Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Rock-Hard Abs In Minuscule Crop Top & Clingy Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski is having the time of her life vacationing in Europe. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model jetted off to France earlier this week to attend a series of events lined up by Kerastase, the haircare company that she is currently the face of, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Once her work obligations were complete, Emily decided to prolong her stay on the old continent, this time for pleasure. As such, the ravishing brunette embarked on a lavish European trip, accompanied by her dashing husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Over the past few days, the sizzling model has treated her massive social media following to a couple of incredible snaps from her and Sebastian’s European adventure, bringing Instagram to its knees each time she posted a new photo. Case in point, on Saturday, Emily earned herself some serious viral attention after sharing a scorching bikini shot taken during her jaunt through Europe.

The photo in question saw Emily flaunt her jaw-dropping figure in a barely there orange string bikini while posing in front of a red car, as covered by The Inquisitr. On Sunday, the gorgeous supermodel followed up with an entire collection of holiday snaps and videos, which also featured the same eye-catching red BMW convertible.

Earlier today, Emily updated her Instagram profile with a couple of sun-kissed photos and two videos, which gave fans a taste of the joyous atmosphere that she has been enjoying on her European excursion. The gorgeous Vogue model sent vacation vibes all over the popular social media platform with her engaging post, which amassed more than 141,000 likes within a little over an hour of having been posted.

The sun-drenched snapshots and clips treated fans to some majestic views from her travels and had Instagram users trying to guess where they were taken. While some people took to the comments section to ask Emily if she was still in France, others suggested that the new shots could have been captured either in Spain or Italy.

Aside from showing off the spectacular surroundings, the raven-haired beauty also flaunted her sexy outfit in her latest Instagram post. For her day out in the sun, the 28-year-old stunner slipped into a ridiculously tiny ochre crop top, putting her shapely chest on display in the itty-bitty garment. Showing an impeccable sense of style, Emily paired the piece with a white ribbed maxi skirt – a form-fitting number that accentuated her hourglass curves.

As per usual, the London-born beauty proudly showcased her insane body in the curve-clinging attire. Boasting a plunging neckline, her snug crop top showed a bit of subtle cleavage, highlighted by a long pendant necklace that adorned her décolletage. At the same time, the tight-fitting skirt lured the eye toward her curvy hips, while also drawing attention to her impossibly narrow waist.

Emily cut a seductive figure in her skin-baring outfit. The brunette bombshell flashed her washboard abs in the skimpy crop top, exposing a great expanse of tanned, toned skin. A stylish braided belt tied loosely around her hips further emphasized her dangerous curves.

Filmed as she basked in the sun’s golden rays, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gave a bashful smile to the camera and sultrily whipped back her hair. A second video showed her taking a ride in the red BMW and filming the scenery with her phone. Meanwhile, one of the two photos only showcased the car, with the second snap showing Emily and Sebastian snuggled up for a romantic selfie.

As expected, the post received a lot attention from Emily’s 23.3 million Instagram followers, as fans flocked to the comments section to pay the model a flurry of compliments.

“Absolute goddess,” wrote one person, adding an orange-heart emoji to their post, perhaps to mirror the color of Emily’s revealing top.

“in love w [sic] you forever,” declared another.

“You look so happy and peaceful,” remarked a third fan, ending their comment with a hugging-face emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” read a fourth message, trailed by a palm tree emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“BEAUTIFUL COUPLE,” penned a fifth Instagram user.