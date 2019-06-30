Emily Ratajkowski Gets On Her Knees, Grabs Ankles In Sultry Instagram Photo

The sizzling supermodel showed off her incredible figure in a tiny tank top and a curve-hugging skirt from her latest Inamorata Woman collection.

Emily Ratajkowski is turning heads on Instagram with her sizzling posts. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has recently launched a new bodywear collection under her widely popular Inamorata Woman brand. Since then, she has flooded Instagram with a slew of scorching pics, much to the delight of her legions of fans.

In a bid to promote her latest designs, Emily posed for a torrid photo shoot that sent pulses racing among her massive base of admirers. Case in point, the gorgeous supermodel sent pulses racing on Instagram earlier this week after showing off a sexy co-ord made up of an ochre crop top and a matching skintight maxi skirt, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

While the recent surge of Instagram photo shares has certainly earned Emily some viral attention, pushing her newest clothing collection into the limelight, the savvy businesswoman is not done posting. In fact, she has just been featured in a sexy photo shared on her label’s Instagram page – which she runs herself – on Saturday.

The new pic saw the brunette bombshell slip into yet another curve-hugging ensemble, one that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure. This time around, Emily poured her hourglass curves into a cropped tank top in a vintage gray color, which she paired with the same maxi skirt, albeit in a matching shade of gray.

Known for her alluring photo shoots and creative poses, Emily chose to model the clingy ensemble in a unique way. The celebrated Sports Illustrated swimsuit model put on a very seductive display, getting flirty with the camera as she struck a sultry pose to showcase her form-fitting attire.

Photographed against an emerald-green background – one that beautifully complimented the color of her outfit, making the light gray ensemble truly stand out – Emily got down on her knees in the sweltering shot. Staring directly into the camera with an intense gaze, the busty brunette showed incredible flexibility as she leaned back and grabbed her ankles.

The steamy pose allowed the London-born beauty to flaunt her insane body in a scorching display. Channeling her inner seductress, Emily arched her back in a provocative way, showing off her perky derriere and teasing her sculpted thighs. At the same time, she bared her midriff in the tiny tank top, exposing her taut waistline and washboard abs.

Wanting to let the outfit speak for itself, the raven-haired beauty chose to forgo any flashy accessories. Instead, she topped off her look with a pair of understated white, strappy heels.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Emily has modeled this particular look. The 28-year-old stunner originally showcased the vintage gray ensemble in a photo shared by Inamorata Woman on Tuesday. In the photo in question, she gave fans a frontal view of her chic tank top, flashing its low-cut, cleavage-baring neckline.

Proving to be her best advertising, Emily stirred quite a lot of reaction on Instagram. As it usually happens with Inamorata Woman posts that feature her as a model, Emily’s pic raked in significantly more engagement, garnering over 5,500 likes.

“Omg,” wrote one Instagram user under her torrid photo, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Soooo pretty,” read a second message, trailed by a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

“good stretch there @emrata,” noted a third person, ending their comment with a fire emoji and a heart emoji.