Tara Reid Called ‘Barbie Doll’ By Frenchy Morgan In Response To Sultry Instagram Photo Shoot

Actress Tara Reid shared a behind the scenes video from a photo shoot recently with her followers on Instagram. She made sure to tag the entire glam squad that helped with her look, including the hairstylist, makeup artist, stylist, and the photographer who was snapping the shots. She even made sure to tag the brand behind the sassy tee she’s wearing in the video.

While Reid has gone glam for red carpet events time and time again, but for this particular shoot, she’s rocking a more casual look. The stylist behind the look paired an oversized white tee with distressed and ripped skinny jeans that ride low on her toned stomach, along with a pair of killer black stiletto booties. Her hair is pulled back in a purposefully messy braid, completing the look.

In the video, everyone on set is complimenting Reid and the fantastic job she’s doing posing for the camera. While fans will have to wait a while longer to see the end results of the photo shoot and finalized photos, they loved seeing the BTS glimpse into the process. At the time of writing, the video has over 32,000 views, which is impressive considering that Reid only has 204,000 followers on the social media platform. She also received over 200 comments on the video, including one from Frenchy Morgan, who said she looked like a “Barbie doll.”

While Reid got her start as a fresh-faced all-American blonde in the American Pie franchise, she quickly became enchanted with the party girl lifestyle in Hollywood. Her career has gone through ups and downs, but she’s continued working through it all.

One of her latest dramas took place in 2018 when she was doing press for the campy sixth installment of the Sharknado film franchise. She was being interviewed for an Australian news show, Today Extra, and was slurring her words and appeared unable to follow the interviewers’ line of questioning, as People reports.

So many fans spoke out about the issue that Reid ended up addressing it in a statement she released.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet… while it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!… I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next.”

According to her IMDb page, Reid has quite a few projects that are in post-production, so perhaps fans will see her on the press circuit doing more promotional interviews soon.