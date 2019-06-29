‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Killer ‘Bikini Competitor’ Body

Mackenzie McKee is known to be a fitness fiend, and the Teen Mom star has been taking to Instagram this month to gear up for a bikini competition. Now, it looks like the 24-year-old has attended her much-anticipated event. Mackenzie’s June 29 update seemed to show her at it – and the pictures didn’t hold back on the muscle-flaunting.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her account. Two pictures showed the blonde raring to go in her tiny competitor outfit. The red-and-white bikini came embellished, glitter-adorned, and super-sparkly via jeweled waist detailing. This didn’t appear to be a regular swimwear display, though. The muscle machine underneath the two-piece was posing professionally with her rock-hard body on show – everything from Mackenzie’s killer abs to her well-built thighs were manifesting.

The first snap showed the mother of three smiling as she posed in heels. The second didn’t offer the star’s pretty face, but it did focus on her gym-honed physique. The selfie sent out a washboard torso, muscular arms, and the all-around golden tan that likewise manifested in the first photo.

Mackenzie had taken to her caption to share her thoughts. Her words seemed to suggest low self-confidence, although she did appear proud of what she’d achieved.

The snaps haven’t gone unnoticed among this star’s fans.

“Just curious as to who won. By the looks of the pictures you posted, you have more defined muscles than anyone,” one user wrote.

“Held on to fat omg where!?!” was another comment.

The user has a point. With what appears to be very low body fat, Mackenzie doesn’t seem to have much in the way of lipids underneath that bronzed skin.

Loading...

The “bikini competitor” two-piece was referenced by Mackenzie herself in an Instagram update yesterday. While the picture didn’t show the star wearing her bikini, it did send fans a picture of the outfit McKee would be competing in.

Mackenzie found fame on the fourth season of 16 and Pregnant – the MTV series followed this first-time mother as she discovered she was expecting. Mackenzie then joined Teen Mom 3. Since giving birth for the first time in 2011, Mackenzie has welcomed two other children. Josh, born in 2011, has two siblings named Gannon Dewayne and Jaxie Taylor.

Lower profile as this Teen Mom star may be compared to the likes of Catelynn Lowell or Maci Bookout, she is nonetheless making a name for herself. Mackenzie has 756,000 Instagram followers, and her bio on the social media platform points towards her status as a mother, alongside mentioning her “fitness model” career. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.