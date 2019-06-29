Sierra Skye Pops Out Of Snakeskin Swimsuit & Instagram Can’t Get Over How ‘Yummy’ She Looks

Sierra Skye is known for posing in some of the sexiest bikinis on the planet, and that’s exactly what she did yesterday.

As fans know, the blonde bombshell is wildly popular on social media — boasting a following of over 4 million on the platform alone. Her real name is Sierra Egan, but she goes by the name Sierra Skye, which seems to be perfectly fitting for such a stunning bikini model. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Skye looks nothing short of amazing as she ditches the bikini for an equally sexy one-piece.

In the snapshot, Sierra leans against a wall, running one hand through her blonde-dyed locks and placing the other at her side. The stunner looks off into the distance, wearing her long locks down and curled, with a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeshadow, mascara, gloss, and highlighter. Skye’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight, pink snakeskin swimsuit featuring a belt in the middle that shows off her tiny waist.

The bottom of the suit hits well above her thigh as she exposes a ton of leg for the camera. The top of the suit gives a little bit of a push-up vibe, leaving little to the imagination with Sierra showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot. Since the post went live, it’s earned Sierra plenty of attention with over 82,000 likes and 640-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let the model know how amazing her body looks, while countless others simply told her that she is “gorgeous.”

A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and commented with emoji instead.

“Absolutely stunning yummy yummy,” one user chimed in.

“Beautiful my Love, i Love your body,” another follower gushed with two flower emoji.

“It’s been my pleasure to see the beauty,” another user wrote with a few heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

Snakeskin seems to be the hottest print of the summer, and Sierra has been wearing it on a regular basis. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the model rocked another snakeskin print — this time a bikini. In the hot photo that was shared with fans, the model leans her head back and closes her eyes while she basks in the sun. Sierra appears to be wearing just a hint of subtle makeup while keeping her long locks up in a bun with a few pieces falling around the edges of her face. Her toned and tanned figure is fully on display in a barely-there snakeskin bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

