Miley Cyrus’ Sexy Snaps Knock Instagram Sideways: ‘I’m Shaking’

Miley Cyrus’ Instagram is on a major roll today as the SHE IS COMING singer has already updated her account three times. Her June 28 updates are sending the platform major music vibes, a throwback feel, and the singer’s signature sex appeal.

Following an Instagram picture of herself with DJ and producer Mark Ronson, Miley returned to the platform for another update. The Instagram pictures of Miley rocking her stage look launched “Britney Spears” comments, per The Inquisitr. Comments to today’s updates aren’t exclusively likening the 26-year-old to the Toxic star, though.

Miley’s latest Instagram update sent her fans four photos. They showed the “Wrecking Ball” singer unleashing her musical edge in a stage setting. While the first photo showed Miley holding her mic stand full-length, others zoomed in alongside showing the singer on a balcony section of the stage. Likewise shared was a candid snap of Miley walking toward the camera.

The super-sexy outfit is getting noticed. Miley had opted for an ab-flashing look from a tiny crop top and gray pants. The star’s rock-hard torso was on show alongside her built arms and feminine bust. While some snaps threw out Miley in pink shades and a white hat, others saw her without them. Most notable in this update were the singer’s edgy black boots. The above-the-knee footwear was black, laced, and buckled. The leather only seemed to enhance Miley’s fierce style.

Fans are all over this post.

“The boots I’m shaking,” one fan wrote.

“STEP ON ME OMGG” was another comment.

One fan seemed to have poured their heart and soul into their comment.

“It’s another sunset and another time i am filled with that specific nostalgia for you Miley. Neon light letters of your name and the word ‘bangerz’ on the walls of the room with a picture of you behind it. You and your beautiful pixie cut hair, bright orange lipstick, those cute special tattoos all over your body and everything else… i want to spend such a night with you. I want to hold you in my arms…”

The fan also mentioned Cyrus’ eyes and their own tears as a result of not being with the singer.

It looks like Miley and her sexy look are knocking Instagram sideways. The update had racked up over 325,000 likes within just two hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,500 fans into the comments section.

Miley has 95.4 million Instagram followers.