Constance Nunes Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Cut-Out Bathing Suit

Constance Nunes is seemingly always showing off her curves or her cars on social media. This week, the model delighted fans when she posted a brand new bathing suit photo of herself.

On Thursday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photograph of herself sporting a skimpy bathing suit and put her fabulous figure on display in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen wearing a high-cut, white bathing suit. The swimwear shows off her Nunes’ long, lean legs, and also flaunts her tiny tummy.

The suit also boasted a large cut-out element on the chest, which showed off her ample cleavage and tanned skin.

Nunes adds a cropped denim jacket over top of her bathing suit and completes the sexy look with a pair of clear high heels and some dangling earrings.

Constance has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and around her face. She also dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes a bronzed glow and darkened brows.

The model adds to her glam look by adding pink eye shadow, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has been a busy woman this summer. The TV star has been working on cars and heading to shows in order to interact with her fans. She’s also been continuing her budding modeling career and documenting it all for fans on social media.

In addition to all of that, Nunes is also a newlywed. She married her longtime love back in February and announced the news on Instagram in a photo of herself wearing her stunning, black lace wedding gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

