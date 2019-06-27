Hannah Palmer Flaunts Major Underboob In A Red Bikini

Social media star Hannah Palmer knew how to grab attention earlier this week. The blonde stunner, who boasts nearly 735,000 followers on Instagram, sizzled in a red bikini that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The Arizona native got her big break in modeling when she entered Maxim’s 2018 cover girl contest. Though she did not win the contest, coming in at 34th place, Hannah nonetheless gained a cult following and a number of followers that is quickly growing.

Her latest photo shows just why her numbers keep increasing. In the picture, Hannah sizzles in a red scoop neck bikini top. Adding to the wow factor is a cutout in the bikini top, which manages to flaunt major underboob from the Instagram star. Her matching red bottoms are fashionably skimpy, which include sides that end around the hip bone. However, they are mostly covered by a pair of unzipped, high-waisted faded jeans, giving the photo a casual but sultry feel.

Hannah’s makeup is extremely minimal, with almost no eye makeup and the faintest hint of lip gloss. Her blonde hair is styled in summery waves and a deep side part. Her only accessory is a chunky white watch.

The photo was a hit with fans and won nearly 60,000 likes and 675 comments.

Though the blonde bombshell joked in her caption that she was “hangry,” i.e., hungry and angry, her commenters were quick to point out that she nonetheless looked gorgeous.

“The most beautiful hangry ever,” said fellow model Caitlin O’Connor.

“Holy slay queen,” wrote another fan, using four fire emojis to emphasize her comment.

“You’re body is bombbbb,” wrote a third, using the heart-eyes emoji.

In addition to the new picture, Hannah had also uploaded a number of new Instagram stories. One included a shot where she modeled a pair of her new “favorite sweatpants” from Mack Weldon. In one shot she was topless, using her hands to preserve her modesty. In another, she wore a tie-dyed sports bra.

Other stories highlighted other social media celebs in support of their accounts. This is not the first time that Hannah has tried to support other women. For example, in the Maxim article, Hannah said that as someone who loves to get glammed up, she would one day love to help offer beauty services to women who have fallen on tough times.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering,” she said.