American YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Flaunts Perfect Bikini Body In Pool Photo

If her Instagram photos are to be believed, Gabbie Hanna is already making the best of summer, enjoying refreshing pool days while flaunting her bikini body as she does so. Earlier this week, the American YouTuber took to the popular photo-sharing social networking app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that puts her killer curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the YouTube sensation and social media influencer is lying on her back on a pink pool float. She rocks a white two-piece bikini featuring a light pink floral print and two thick, striped straps that tie up behind Hanna’s neck, while plunging deep into her chest. The influencer — who boasts upwards of 6.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel — teamed her top with a black-and-white bottom that matches the print of her top’s stripes. The piece sits low at the front and high on the sides, helping accentuate Hanna’s hips and toned thighs.

Hanna is lying with her left leg bent at the knee, while keeping the other stretched, in a pose that further enhances the natural curves of her body. She has one arm stretched to the side and the other bent over her head as she smiles bright and big for the photo, while keeping her eyes closed against the glaring sun.

The photo was captured from above, giving the viewer a full shot of Hanna’s face and body. The pink of her float contrasts beautifully with the blue water of the pool, while also showcasing Hanna’s sun-kissed complexion.

The post, which Hanna shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 283,000 likes and over 3,400 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the YouTuber took to the comments section to share their admiration for Hanna, while also engaging with her caption, which asks followers to share what their happy place is.

“[A] canoe just floating around a lake,” one user wrote in response to her question.

“My bed, alone, in the dark, with popcorn, a TV, and a fully charged phone,” another one chimed in.

“[Y]our youtube channel,” a third user offered.

As Forbes has reported, Hanna is also poet, a writer, a singer, a comedian, and an actress who starred in Laid in America and Janoskians: Untold and Untrue, in addition to enjoying her social media fame.