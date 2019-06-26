Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend Denise Garcia Puts On Busty Display In Racy Crop Top

Denise Garcia has been proving to her Instagram fans that she is in the best shape of her life with her recent posts. Earlier this week, the on-again off-again girlfriend of NBA star Lonzo Ball took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocked a revealing outfit that put her toned muscles and curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the reality TV star and Instagram model poses in an urban setting as she rocks a light lilac crop top. The top boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, putting her voluptuous cleavage front and center. The long sleeves sit low on her upper arms, showcases the model’s chest and shoulders. Garcia teams her crop top with a pair of booty jean shorts that sit high on her back and slightly lower on her stomach, leaving her abs fully exposed and showcasing her toned musculature. According to the tag and caption she includes with her post, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova.

On her feet, the model is rocking a pair of black chunky-heeled sandals with straps that wrap around her ankles and calves. She completes her look with a matching lilac bandanna around her head.

The post, which Garcia shared with her over half a million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 100,000 likes and more than 570 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to praise her outfit, and also to point out how good she looks.

“She’s glowing,” one user wrote.

“[B]addest in the game let’s be real,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire and heart with arrow emoji.

“Beautiful inside and out,” a third user raved, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

Loading...

As Lonzo Wire has pointed out, it would be an understatement to say that Garcia and Ball’s relationship has had its ups and downs in the past year. Late last year, the two announced that they had broken up via their reality show Ball in the Family, which made the ordeal very public.

Earlier this year, the couple — who have a daughter together — have seen reportedly gotten back together, according to the report, though Garcia hasn’t shared a photo of Ball on her Instagram since Christmas.