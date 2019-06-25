Desmond Amofah AKA Etika Cause Of Death: Popular YouTube Star’s Body Discovered After Disturbing Video Post

Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, a popular YouTube and streaming personality, has been found dead in New York City.

The YouTube gaming star Etika, whose given name was Daniel Desmond Amofah, was found dead on Monday, according to a Twitter message posted by the New York Police Department. While the cause of the 29-year-old, Brooklyn, New York, native’s death has not yet been officially released, his death was reported just days after he posted a disturbing YouTube video, that has since been deleted, titled “I’m Sorry.”

In the video, Amofah is shown walking along a New York street and is heard to tell viewers, “It was a fun life. I had a great time. It was great. But for it to be cut so short—it’s f****d,” as quoted by the pop culture news site Kotaku.

According to a police report cited by Inside Edition, Amofah’s body was pulled out of New York’s East River, near the South Street Seaport at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday. On Thursday, police found belongings that appeared to be Amofah’s on the Manhattan Bridge, which connects lower Manhattan to the borough of Brooklyn. Those items included a New York State driver’s license, a cell phone, a Nintendo Switch, and a laptop bag, as well as several items of clothing and a wallet, according to the report.

Amofah had over 260,000 followers on his Instagram account, but in his “I’m Sorry” video, he counseled fans against heavy use of social media, according to a BBC report.

“It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion,” he said in the video. “It consumed me.”

Etika’s online fans became concerned after his “I’m Sorry” video appeared online, perhaps because the popular gamer had given his fans a suicide scare just eight months ago, posting a message saying, “It’s my turn to die.” The unsettling Reddit post came shortly after Etika’s YouTube account was deleted by the streaming service, after he uploaded a prohibited pornographic video. But he soon made another Reddit post, telling fans, “Guys I’m fine, please stop worrying about me LOL. You know I like to be overdramatic. Carry on!!”

But Etika was not fine, in fact being detained by police in April during a live stream on Instagram, during which he appeared to again threaten suicide, according to Kotaku.

The detention led to Amofah’s commitment to a psychiatric hospital, according to Newsweek, which reported that his seemingly suicidal rant also included other bizarre statements, including an anti-Semitic post on Twitter, which was quickly deleted, and another Twitter post in which he cursed his fans, telling them, “I never needed all of you. Most of you are far too ignorant to even wipe your own a***s.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.