Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure In Blue Minidress

Gwyneth Paltrow updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed the actress looking much younger than her 46 years.

The Shakespeare in Love actress smiled for the camera holding a small cup of ice cream while standing on a sidewalk outside a couple of street shops. She wore a baby blue minidress that was cinched around her slender waist. She wore her blond locks tucked up into a straw hat and looked to be wearing minimal makeup although most of her face was covered by a pair of large sunglasses. She accessorized the casual look with an array of gold necklaces.

The beauty has been vacationing in Italy with her husband, Brad Falchuk, 48, whom she married last September.

The Iron Man star works hard at maintaining her youthful looks. In an interview with The New York Times in 2017, she dished on some of the things that help keep her looking young.

The Talented Mr. Ripley actress said that she believed exercise was an important part of looking her best. She also admitted that she was a “die-hard” fan of Tracy Anderson workouts.

She explained said that over the years, she had adopted a mindset of balance with everything. She added that it is good to eat nutrient-dense organic food, but it is also fun to drink a vodka and have French fries sometimes. She said she is careful with her diet when she has to get in shape for something but also said that she doesn’t seem to care as much about her body as she did when she was younger.

Loading...

The natural beauty said she is a big believer in using oils on her skin and uses a facial mask occasionally. She also said that she uses zinc-based sunscreen and stays away from anything that has carcinogens listed in the ingredients. Because her hair is dry and bleached, she said she used oils to keep it moisturized.

Fans of the star know that Paltrow often shares photos of herself wearing little to no makeup. The makeup-free look is often as sexy as it is refreshing, and the actress has no qualms about showing her naked face on social media. The Sliding Doors star said she doesn’t use much makeup and even admitted that she does not have the skills to use bronzer, highlighter, and BB cream, which she said her daughter, Apple, who just turned 15, knows all about.

Fans wanting to keep up with what the actress is up to can follow her Instagram account.