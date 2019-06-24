Ayesha Curry Shows Off Busty Attributes In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

Ayesha Curry killed it on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, and she made sure to share the details of her stunning look with her 6.6 million Instagram followers.

The TV star took to her social media page to show off her gorgeous outfit and impeccable glam, including her cleavage-baring black dress that fit her like a glove and put her busty attributes on full display. The long-sleeved sparkly number allowed her to show off her long toned legs, while the cinched waist enhanced her hourglass figure.

Ayesha paired the dress with open-toe black heels, and she accessorized the glamorous look with big, statement silver earrings and matching silver nail polish. The 30-year-old donned a full face of makeup, including a smoky eye shadow and thick long eyelashes that matched her green eye color perfectly, a dark plum-colored lipstick shade on her full lips, and lots of contour and highlighter on her cheekbones to help frame her striking features.

Her first post from the night was a close-up that showed her glam and hairstyle details, while the second one showed the brunette beauty on the BET stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles alongside singer Ne-Yo to present the gong for Best International Act.

The TV host also made headlines recently for revealing she sends her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, “hundreds” of “spicy photos” whenever he is away from home. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ayesha admitted to feeling a little wary of something happening to his phone that results in the private pictures becoming public.

“He won’t delete them off of his phone, he’s not that secure with his phone so it’s actually one of the scariest things in my life,” she said during an interview for E!’s Daily Pop last week.

The couple have known each other since they were teenagers and started dating when Steph began playing college basketball at Davidson College. The officially tied the knot in 2011 and share two daughters and one son now. Still, one reason why the Toronto native may want to keep the flame between her and her famous husband alive is that she worries about Steph getting a lot of female attention when he’s on the road.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she told Jada Pinkett Smith in a recent Red Table Talk appearance.