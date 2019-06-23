Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Genie In A Bottle’ By Posting A Vintage Video On Instagram

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram yesterday in a post that brought back memories for the superstar. Her offering on Saturday served as a nod to the anniversary of her “Genie In A Bottle” recording that happened two decades ago.

Aguilera captioned her post in the most appropriate way.

“Baby Christina taking it all the way back!!! Celebrating 20 years of ‘Genie In A Bottle’ today! Can you believe? What memories does Genie bring back for you?”

The catchy tune set the 38-year-old’s singing career into high gear, for sure a fond memory for Xtina, as she is called these days. The famous artist said during the voice-over part of her post that, like other songs from that period, this one was recorded in a home studio.

Christina also mentioned that she had always wanted to be a performer. She remarked that she wants to write her autobiography and she wants to “release a Spanish album one day, too.” The star, who was born to an Ecuadorian mother, is bilingual.

As for singing, Aguilera said that it wasn’t only what she wanted to pursue that part of the entertainment business, but it is what she needed to have happen.

“Music. It’s my life…I am finally able to do what I wanted to do,” she said.

Aguilera admitted that, right now, she is more comfortable in her own skin than ever before. The multiple time Grammy-winner currently engages her fans during a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, as reported by The Inquisitr late last month.

On the second night of her residency, Christina sang “Reflection” for the first time in 20 years. Her performance was well received, both in the house and on Twitter, the latter for which received more than 38,000 views. For the song, Aguilera wore a very risqué dress that had her full breasts spilling out of the garment, revealing pasties underneath.

Back when she recorded “Genie In A Bottle,” Christina didn’t dress as provocatively as she does during her time in Sin City, but she still showed off plenty of skin. She was especially fond of letting fans see her midsection, the cornerstone of her shapely body.

But her ideal physique is not what makes Christina Aguilera stand out from other singers. She has the chops and the range to take on any tune, no matter how difficult. And even if this former Disney star can act and dance, too, while receiving accolades of all sorts, she is most keen on singing her heart out.