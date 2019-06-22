Dove Cameron Takes Naked Shower On Instagram

Dove Cameron has sent Instagram one of her lesser-clothed updates. The Descendants star has mostly been sharing snaps from her musical performances of late, but June 22 brings something different.

Earlier today, the 23-year-old updated her account. Two snaps showed Cameron fresh-faced and in the shower. While the blonde hadn’t opted to go risqué with a full-length snap, she did appear naked. The close-up selfie showed Dove resting her arms against a glass panel as she looked into the distance. With wet hair, bare shoulders, and no sight of a towel, it seemed that she’d opted to go fully nude.

The double update offered similar shots – fans swiping to the right saw Cameron’s face resting on her hand. The picture accentuated the starlet’s plump pout, although the look was makeup-free. Sending Instagram her signature angelic vibes, Dove looked cherub-like and beautiful.

Fan comments poured in.

“I wish I looked like this when I was getting a shower…wow,” one wrote.

“Roses are red violets are blue dove is getting hotter than the sun” was another comment.

One fan threw out a comment pertaining to Dove’s risky snap.

“do you guys remember that shane dawson conspiracy theories about the disney stars and he said that dove would post something more provocative to end her disney contract? Sksksk i’m dead”

The actress referred to her nudity in her response – Dove mentioned her “bare shoulders.”

Dove’s Instagram activity hasn’t just centered around her own account of late. The actress has been making headlines for appearing on Bella Thorne’s account following her nude photo hacker scandal. Alongside Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale and singer Madison Beer, Cameron has been voicing her support for Thorne. The Midnight Sun star was slammed by Whoopi Goldberg on The View for taking nude photos of herself. Bella’s Instagram post sent fans a screenshot showing Cameron’s disapproval of Goldberg.

Loading...

As an Emmy Award winner, beauty icon, and all-around superstar, Dove comes popular. Her carefree or bombshell-like Instagram updates rake in both male and female fans. Comments to Dove’s recent updates have also seen fans keen for the star’s upcoming music releases.

Dove’s update today had racked up over 800,000 likes within five hours of going live. Over 3,100 comments were left. Clearly, this sensation needs little more than a barefaced shower snap to make a headline.

Dove has 25.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Paris Hilton, Olivia Culpo, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland.