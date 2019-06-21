‘Spiderman’ Star Laura Harrier Flaunts Her Bikini Body On A European Vacation

Laura Harrier was taking a well earned vacation before the premiere of the new Marvel movie Spiderman: Far From Home. The film, which co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, has the actress play a potential love interest for Peter Parker.

Laura first made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2013, when she was in the short-lived reboot of soap opera One Life to Live. She went on to act in films such as The Last Five Years and 4th Man Out until she won the coveted role in the Marvel franchise. Since then, she has also starred in BlacKkKlansman.

In addition to acting, Laura is an accomplished model, and has won contracts to represent companies such as Garnier and Urban Outfitters in addition to appearing in magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Vogue.

In her recent Instagram updates, Laura indeed looks every inch the supermodel. Her first stop on her European getaway was in Cannes, where she attended the iconic film festival. She then made her way to Capri, where she took the first of a series of sizzling photos.

In the picture, Laura was lying down on the bow of a boat in front of a picturesque Italian seaside town. The pose flattered her stunning hourglass figure. She sported a teeny purple bikini and black sunglasses to complete the look.

The picture won high praise from her nearly 600,000 followers, and earned more than 77,600 likes and 650 comments.

“Alert! A mermaid is above water!!” joked Hannah Bronfman, an entrepreneur and influencer.

“Stunnnnning,” wrote Lily Aldrige, a Victoria’s Secret model. She added multiple fire emoji symbols to her comment.

“You SNAPPED harder than thanos,” added another fan, employing some Marvel humor.

That was not the only seaside excursion that the Illinois native enjoyed during her Roman holiday. She also took a picture on a boat while visiting Positano. This time, she sat on the stern of a classic wooden vessel. She posed by arching her back and bringing her knee up to again show her killer body to its best advantage. The look was completed with wet, slicked back hair and a sizzling orange bikini.

The picture won nearly 32,000 likes and 166 comments.

Loading...

Finally, Laura made her return to France, specifically Provence. The Spiderman star took pictures of the idyllic countryside in a triple update, but managed to add one picture that showed off her cleavage in a brown-and-white striped bikini via an artistic mirror selfie.

“Beauty,” wrote one fan, using several heart emojis.

“3 pictures of great scenery that I could look at all day,” joked a second.

Spiderman: Far From Home comes out on July 2.