American Fitness Model Hope Beel Sizzles In A Teal Bikini

Well known on Instagram for her sizzling bikini snaps, American fitness model Hope Beel knows exactly how to tease her fans. For that purpose, she posts racy snaps several times a week in her ongoing efforts to titillate her admirers.

Following her picture posting ritual, the model took to her page and shared a new bikini snap — one which didn’t fail to impress.

Wearing a barely there teal bikini, the model showed off her perky boobs as well as her amazing abs, taught stomach and well toned legs to send temperatures soaring.

Knowing that many people are not fans of too much makeup, the model decided to stick to minimal makeup, letting her slightly damp hair down and accessorizing with a delicate gold pendant.

The model posed while standing outdoors, next to a pillar. Per the geotag, the snap was pictured somewhere in Maui, Hawaii.

Within three hours of going live, the picture successfully racked up more than 8,000 likes and fans quickly filled the model’s comments section with plenty of complimentary phrases.

“Best chick ever on social media or the world I would say?” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “[Sic] you’re so mind-blowingly beautiful, my queen,” said another.

Other fans, per usual, expressed their admiration for Hope by posting hearts, kiss and fire emojis.

Prior to the bikini picture, Hope shared a video with her fans in which she could be seen performing strenuous weight training exercises. The hot model wore a pair of blue pants with matching sports bra and loosely tied her hair to keep it stylish.

According to the caption, the video was filmed for Protein Rush and the model was seen sipping the drink in the video. As of this writing, the video has been viewed 22,000 times and has amassed several comments in which followers appreciated her for working so hard to maintain her amazing body. Meanwhile, some fans only focused on her incredible physique and posted flirtatious comments.

Per the geotag, the video was filmed in Dallas, Texas, and she informed her fans that the stunning, sparkly gym attire was from the brand Beyond Yoga.

Loading...

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope is not only a fitness model, but she is also a nutrition coach. The hottie started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.

In an interview with Fitness Gurls, Hope revealed her fitness secrets while traveling and said that she never sticks to the same exercises.