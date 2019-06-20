Model Alexis Ren Flashes Major Underboob In Insanely Small Black Bikini

Alexis Ren is showing off her picture-perfect figure in her latest Instagram update.

As fans of the model know, Ren has one of the best bikini bodies in the game and she never shies away from flaunting it for her 13 million-plus followers. In the most recent series of photos posted for her legion of fans, the 22-year-old stuns in not one but three new and incredibly sexy photos. The model did not let fans know where she is in the images but it appears as though she is enjoying a tropical getaway.

The first photo in the deck shows Ren standing in profile with the ocean at her back. The bombshell appears to be makeup-free, wearing her long, dark locks wet and slicked back. Ren’s body is fully on display in the image as she pulls at the black bikini top, exposing major underboob for the camera. The bottom of the suit is equally as sexy as it features thin sides, showing off Ren’s toned and tanned legs. Of course, her taut tummy is also at the center of the NSFW photo.

In the next snapshot in the series, Ren strikes a slightly different pose, leaning her head back and running one hand through her hair. In this particular shot, the model’s tattoo on her rib is visible. And the last photo in the series is just as sexy as the first two with Ren showing off her toned abs for the camera once again.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve already earned the brunette bombshell a ton of attention with over 470,000 likes in addition to 1,700 comments. Some fans commented on the post to let Ren know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her amazing body.

“Keep on rocking it girl! I love you,” one follower wrote. “You inspire me so much on a day to day basis.”

“Such a perfect bod,” another Instagram user chimed in with a flame emoji.

“Alexis you are looking very beautiful at the beach and you are my favorite view and I always love you too,” one more user gushed.

As of late, Ren has been digging the tropical photos. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the bombshell shared a photo, going makeup-free in an up close and personal shot. In the image, the stunner puts one hand in her hair and looks directly into the camera, rocking a slight smile on her face. Her hair and her body are soaking wet in the image and it appears as though she just went for a dip in the ocean.

Fans can follow all of Ren’s sizzling updates on Instagram.