Elsa Hosk Shares Close-Up Snap Of Her Bikini-Clad Body, And Instagram Loves It

Elsa Hosk has been rocking all sorts of bikinis during her vacation in Saint Tropez and has been making sure to show them off on her Instagram page. Fans have been going crazy for the new sizzling snaps on the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed, and her latest post got the same amount of love.

On Wednesday, June 19, the 30-year-old shared a “little vacay album” to give her 5.4 million followers a glimpse at her recent trip and started the set of nine photos with an eye-popping snap that is certainly hard to gloss over. The photo included a close-up of Elsa’s bikini-clad body and flawless figure from one of her many days lounging in the sun and brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The snap saw the Swedish bombshell laying out on a plush towel and flaunting her famous curves in a sexy black-and-white two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Her bandeau-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which spilled out of the top to put an insane amount of cleavage on display. The matching bottoms from the set covered only what was necessary and featured a high-cut leg that exposed her curvy booty and a glimpse of her toned legs. It sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs that often grace the stunner’s Instagram feed.

Curious fans taking time to scroll the other photos in Elsa’s post definitely would not regret their decision. The model also included snaps of a few of her meals and the gorgeous scenery in the French town and concluded the upload with a shot of her in yet another skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The gingham two-piece is from fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line Tropic of C and looked absolutely flawless on the blonde bombshell’s incredible bikini body.

Fans of the lingerie model went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Elsa’s bikini-clad post has racked up more than 50,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

Another called her a “goddess.”

“How are you so perfect?” questioned a third.

These are not the only swimsuits Elsa sported during her lavish vacation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model also sent temperatures soaring in a sexy green bikini while lounging by the pool — a look her followers were certainly fans of.