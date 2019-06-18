Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Goes Braless & Busty In Cleavage-Spilling Blacks

When it comes to racking up the Instagram followers, Devin Brugman is far from done. The American bikini blogger has 1.3 million followers – all are likely to have an opinion on Devin’s most recent Instagram update.

On June 18, the Los Angeles, California-based star updated her account. While Devin had opted out of her trademark swimwear, she hadn’t held back on sending Instagram her signature assets. The entrepreneur had been shot in a conservative pair of Good American jeans, but her super-risqué tank top wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Deep-cut at the chest and fully braless, the top was throwing out major cleavage, a somewhat-spilling outcome, and plenty of femininity. That said, the snaps were anything but vulgar.

Shot against a white wall and seated on a wooden stool, Devin appeared to have gone low-key with her photo shoot. Her white sneakers were simple, her tousled brown hair was loose, and the vibe was chilled. Despite the eye-catching bust on show, Devin was likely drawing in viewers on account of her smile.

Tuesday’s update has offered fans a near-36o-degree view of this curvaceous sensation. While the first two snaps came in semi-profile, the third and final photo saw Devin shot with more of a rear focus. Her tight jeans were flaunting a pert behind, although this fit star is known for having an all-around athletic physique.

Fans have been giving Devin the thumbs-up.

“U look amazing babe,” one wrote.

“@goodamerican knows what you want and I love it!” was another comment.

Given that Tuesday’s post comes as a “behind the scenes” shoot from Khloe Kardashian’s best-selling denim and athleisurewear line, it would seem that Devin’s influencer grip is rising. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for collaborating with influencers across the platform, but Khloe likely chooses her Good American faces carefully. The 34-year-old has already partnered up with another rising face — Kylie Jenner’s close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, who has been featured as a “Good Squad” member.

Devin’s Good American mention has been noticed, but this hard-hitting businesswoman’s main focus is swimwear. Devin is co-creator of A Bikini A Day with fellow model Natasha Oakley. She also runs clothing brand Monday Swimwear.

Tuesday’s casual-yet-sexy snaps have proven popular. Devin’s update racked up over 5,000 likes within 35 minutes of going live. Her account is followed by celebrity faces including Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd and fashion face Olivia Culpo. High-profile model Sofia Richie also keeps tabs on her. Fans wishing to see more of Devin should follow her Instagram.