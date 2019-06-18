Dolly Castro Flaunts Her ‘Best Abs On Instagram’ In Matching Crop-Top And Skin-Tight Nude Pants

Instagram model Dolly Castro Chavez makes her 6.1 million followers envious on a daily basis with her sexy snaps showing off her flawless figure and tight curves. The fitness buff is also known for her chiseled abs, dubbed the “best abs on Instagram” by beauty and fashion website Total Beauty.

The model took to the popular social media site on Monday to share a head-to-toe snap of herself, drawing all eyes to her washboard abs. Dolly stars in the image, taken in Los Angeles, California, in a matching neutral-colored crop-top and pants set. The long-sleeve top hugs her busty chest while exposing plenty of cleavage.

Holding the extra strip of fabric from the crop-top’s middle out to the side, the Nicaragua native’s abdomen and tiny waist become the feature of the photo, before the eye is drawn to her skin-tight, ribbed pants that extend down to the ground where viewers can tell she’s wearing a pair of high heels. Her ample backside and hips are the highlight of the bottom part of the outfit as the model cocks one hip to the side.

Dolly completed the sensual look with her long, dark straight hair worn tumbling down her back, a gold charm necklace, and a bright-red handbag. She looks off into the distance, flashing her signature smile, while her eyes stun in black eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption of the post, Dolly tags Fashion Nova, the fashion brand behind her chic look, and alludes to the photo and/or outfit being a present for her husband Samier Chavez. The fitness sensation’s millions of followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, posting hundreds of comments filled with heart, fire, and drooling emojis, in addition to compliments on Dolly’s latest look and washboard abs.

One Instagram user wrote, “Oh my god, that body…This outfit is a must get mamas,” while another commented, “Love it babe you look amazing.”

Other adoring fans called her “body goals” and “the most gorgeous woman on the planet.”

This past weekend brought a sunny day for the model to spend poolside in a flattering, flowing leopard-print summer dress that emphasized her enviable curves and famous assets. Dolly poses in front a clear-blue pool with one strap of the spaghetti strap dress hanging off one shoulder, while the stretchy material of the dress allows the model’s curves to be the focus of the photo.

As she holds her hair back with one hand, Dolly shoots a sultry look towards the photographer with her black-lined eyes and pink-painted lips popping out at the viewer.

Among the comments was one that read “You make everything better. If people were more like you the world would be perfect.”