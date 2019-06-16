Lucy Hale Commands Attention In Stunning Birthday Snapshots

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale recently turned 30 and she appears to have had a fabulous time celebrating her birthday based on her sizzling array of snapshots on her Instagram account.

Less then two hours ago, Hale took to her Instagram account to share tons of photos of herself enjoying her Malibu birthday dinner party with family and friends. In the caption of the collection of photos, the birthday girl apologized to her 23.6 million followers for showering them with so many different photos from her party. She concluded the caption by promising the flood of birthday pictures would come to an end soon.

Six hours ago, the actress shared a stunning snapshot of herself rocking an attention-grabbing ensemble for the party. The actress donned a kimono-style vibrant blue outfit that featured red and pink flowers.

Hale complemented the red in her party outfit with bold candy red lipstick. The combination of her vibrant outfit and lip color with her dark tresses paired perfectly with her milky pale complexion.

In just six hours since Hale shared the captivating photo, her massive following showered it with just shy of 700,000 likes and over 3,000 comments. The comments featured a mixture of those wishing the Pretty Little Liars star happy birthday and those who were overwhelmed with how beautiful Lucy looked in the photo.

Yesterday, Hale commanded the attention of her massive Instagram following when she shared a sunny snapshot of herself rocking a sun hat, sunglasses, and a mustard yellow bikini-style top with white spots.

Appearing to be relaxing on her stomach while soaking up the sun, the angle of the photo allowed Hale to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage for the camera as her curvy bust pressed up against the surface she was resting on.

In just 24 hours, the sexy birthday snapshot has accumulated just shy of 950,000 likes and over 7,000 comments. The post features a very lengthy caption as the actress appears to be really struggling to wrap her mind around the fact that she has officially turned 30.

The comments section of this photo – as well as all of Hale’s recent photos – are loaded with fans wishing the actress happy birthday.

“Long story short, in this next chapter I just want to be strong for those who have been strong for me, to realize my worth even when I’m not busy, to laugh at the dumb s***, and to find ways to leave this world better,” Hale penned toward the end of her lengthy Instagram post as she prepared to embrace her 30’s.