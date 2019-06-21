Rhian Sugden Bares It All For New Photo Shoot

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden recently took to her social media pages and sent temperatures soaring by posting a nude photo.

In the snap, which appeared on both Twitter and Instagram, the 32-year-old model could be seen sitting on a beige leather sofa, wearing nothing at all. Per the caption, the picture was captured for the Page 3 section of The Sun.

As seen on Twitter, the model censored her breasts with the help of her hands while still flashing major underboob. As she sat in a cross-legged position, she also provided a generous view of her thighs and legs to set pulses racing.

She wore her blond tresses into soft curls and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The picture was retweeted 49 times, while it amassed 896 likes as of this writing.

Commenting on the pic, one fans wrote that Rhian “is slaying like always,” while another one said that Rhian looked simply irresistible in the snap.

On Instagram, the picture racked up additional 16,000 and 317 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hot body and showered her with various comments and complimentary phrases.

“Seeing that pic on my Instagram feed just made my day a WHOLE lot better,” one fan commented. “You do have a glorious chest,” another one wrote.

Others, per usual, posted hearts, kiss and fire emojis to praise the model for her racy picture.

Prior to posting the said picture, Rhian stunned her fans with a very risqué set of lingerie pics that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. In the snaps, Rhian could be seen wearing a see-through black bodysuit which not only hugged her perfect figure but also allowed her to flaunt her nipples.

To keep her look glamorous, Rhian wore her hair into a sleek bun while she opted for smokey-eye makeup and a dark red lipstick to exude sheer sexiness. The picture, which can be viewed on Twitter, amassed almost 1,100 likes, 55 retweets and 38 replies as of the writing of this article.

Unable to contain their excitement, her fans and followers posted sexually-explicit comments to praise the models.

Although Rhian is no stranger to baring it all, she recently made headlines after she declined the offer of a role in the new Elton John biopic Rocketman because it required her to take part in a threesome sex scene. According to an article by The Sun, the model declined the offer because she is a married woman now.

As The Daily Mail earlier reported, Rhian tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Oliver Mellor — a British actor and former personal trainer — in September 2018.