Cardi B’s ‘I Hate The Internet’ Featuring Kulture Is The Most Epic Thing Ever

Cardi B is known for her epic Instagram updates. The “Money Bag” rapper’s latest post is delivering the star’s attitude in signature style – it’s also included her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

On June 14, Cardi updated her Instagram. The post’s effect does require swiping to the right, but many fans would agree that it’s worth the effort. The first photo shows Kulture’s face snapped in a side-eye moment. The face has been implanted onto a female body standing in a doorway. Reflecting the face’s expression with crossed arms, the unidentified woman takes on an overall feeling of being fed up.

A quick swipe to the right shows who the red-robed body belongs to. Albeit in a slightly blurrier format, the body is clearly Cardi’s. She is standing in the same doorway, wearing the same robe, and looking directly at the camera with an expression that reflects her caption – Cardi voiced how she feels about the online world.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“The creativity…… love it!!!” one fan wrote.

With over 2,000 likes racked up within 40 minutes of being posted, one of the most-liked replies referenced Kulture.

“She saying I’m going anyway”

Cardi personally replied to the fan – she said that Kulture had “better not try me.”

This 26-year-old rap sensation appears to have a love-hate relationship with the online world. Earlier this year, Cardi deleted her Instagram before reinstating the account. Cardi has also taken to the platform for rants about her fame – many would argue that Cardi’s status as a celebrity largely stems from her online presence. With candid videos of her former life as a stripper taking up Cardi’s online presence back in the day, today’s version comes upgraded. Cardi regularly takes to social media to air her views on everything from luxury fashion to taxes.

Then again, there’s a side to this rapper that seems cautious of social media. Cardi remains one of the few celebrities to keep her daughter mostly under wraps. 2018-born Kulture does occasionally appear on her mother’s Instagram, but the snaps are rare. Cardi has recently posted pictures of her baby girl. Still, she’s got a long way to go before being considered a regular motherhood poster like Kim or Khloe Kardashian.

Loading...

Something about today’s update does, indeed, feel epic. Fans definitely seem to think so.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen today” was one comment.

“I love this,” another fan wrote.

Cardi has 45.6 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by mega-stars including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.