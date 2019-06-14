Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Famous Figure In Tight Leggings And Sports Bra On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes loves a good workout and certainly looks good while she’s doing them.

On Friday, June 14, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sizzling post-gym snap that got her millions of followers hot under their collars. In the photo, Jasmine leaned up against a long metal ballet bar, posing against an eye-popping pink wall that perfectly coordinated with her skin-baring ensemble. The model popped her hips and tilted her head up towards the ceiling as she sported a huge smile across her face and a skintight, floral sports bra-and-leggings combo that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Jasmine’s two-piece set was from Victoria’s Secret’s line of workout clothing and consisted of a long-line black sports bra that was adorned with white stars, and pink and orange flowers — a trendy pattern that screamed summer. The number hugged every inch of the babe’s voluptuous bosom, and cut off at her torso, offering a glimpse of the stunner’s rock hard abs and flat midsection that are the result of countless hours in the gym.

As for her lower half, Jasmine donned a pair of leggings that sported the same summery pattern. The skintight nature of the fabric hugged every inch of the model’s curvy booty and toned legs, while its high rise cut accentuated her trim waist.

To complete her gym-day look, Jasmine added a set of delicate gold earrings for a bit of sparkle. She wore her signature dark locks up in a high ponytail to keep her tresses out of her face, which flaunted a natural look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her with love for the sexy new photo on her feed. At the time of this writing, the photo has already accrued nearly 22,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the bombshell’s eye-popping display.

“This is a fun outfit!” one fan wrote, while another said that Jasmine was “so gorgeous.”

“Your body is goals,” commented a third.

Along with her own personal Instagram account, Jasmine and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver also run a joint page in which they offer health, wellness, and workout tips. A new snap paired to the “Joja” account earlier this week captured Jasmine showing off her incredible bikini body that she’s worked so hard for.

Standing on the beach, the California cutie sizzled in a sexy pink bikini that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.