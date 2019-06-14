‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ Olivia Culpo Flashes Bare Chest In Racy ‘Maxim’ Photo

Olivia Culpo’s successful career has taken her from Miss Universe in 2012 to ‘World’s Hottest Woman’ in 2019. Maxim, which announced that Culpo had topped its Hot 100 list on Monday, took to its Instagram page on Friday to share yet another racy photo of the model from her sexy cover shoot in which she leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the black-and-white photo, Culpo is featured in front of a white wall as she rocks a see-through asymmetric skirt that sits high on her frame and features two layers that cross at the front. One side is uber short, revealing her matching white underwear underneath while the other side is swept to the side, helping expose the model’s strong thighs. Culpo teamed her skirt with nothing at all on her torso, flaunting her bare chest for the photo. Although she is crossing her hands in front of her breasts to cover herself up and censor the shot, she leaves quite a lot of underboob still visible. As indicated by the caption and tag included with the post, the stunning monochromatic photograph was captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Completing her sophisticated look, Culpo is wearing a chic wide-brimmed hat that folds slightly at the front, partially covering her right eye.

Culpo is wearing her signature bob in loose, large waves and down, as it cascades toward her shoulders. The model is peering fiercely at the camera, giving the viewer an intense gaze, which is accentuated by the dark smokey makeup. Her parted lips are in a nude color of lipstick that allows the focus of the makeup to remain on her eyes.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 878,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 6,000 likes and more than 30 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sultry photo and to praise Culpo’s stunning beauty and physique.

“A true beauty inside and out,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“She’s the ultimate goddess!” another user chimed in.

After the announcement on Monday, Culpo took to her own Instagram page to thank the magazine and note how honored she is.

“I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration. There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which make this cover so meaningful to me. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me,” she captioned her photo.