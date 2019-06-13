‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Works Her Curves In White Swimsuit For Sizzling Video

Brooks Nader had the time of her life shooting her spread for the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue in the Bahamas earlier this year — so much so that she wants to return next year as part of the magazine’s rookie class. But Naders needs her Instagram fans to head over to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website and vote for her to become the winner of the SI Swim Search.

That’s why Nader took to the popular social media platform on Wednesday to share a sizzling video of herself striking a series of poses as she rocks a white swimsuit that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the clip in question, the Baton Rouge native dons a one-piece that features a cutout in the stomach region, which exposes Nader’s stunningly toned abs while highlighting her small waist. The swimsuit also has a low-cut neckline that plunges into Nader’s chest, accentuating her cleavage. The cut of the piece stretches up high on her sides, showcasing Nader’s wide hips. According to the photo shared by Sports Illustrated on its website, the swimsuit the model is wearing is from Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Throughout the video, the 23-year-old model poses amid a series of tropical foliage, which makes her white swimsuit stand out.

The video then moves on to show snippets of Nader playing with a seal before cutting to a series of shots of Nader donning a white two-piece bikini that further puts her figure on display. At one point, Nader looks at the camera as she shakes her derriere in a playful manner.

The post, which Nader shared with her 321,000 Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 30,000 times. It garnered more than 3,300 likes and over 100 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty, and also to let Nader know that they had already cast their votes for her.

“Voting all day here too [sun emojis] YAY BROOKS,” one user shared, trailing the message with a series of bikini emojis.

“You got my vote!!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated noted, voting began last week and runs through Friday, June 14. Nader is one of six finalists who were jetted off to Nassau earlier this year to shoot their model search spreads, which were featured in this year’s issue. The winner of the search will return as a rookie for the 2020 issue.