Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Scott, Flaunts Toned Figure In Little Black Biker Shorts

Hailie Scott is looking fashionable and sexy in her latest Instagram post.

As fans of the social media star know, Hailie is most well known for being the daughter of rapper Eminem. But since she has been out on her own, Scott has made a name for herself by showing off her incredible fashion sense on Instagram. The brunette beauty boasts a following of 1.5 million on the platform and all of her posts earn the 23-year-old plenty of attention from fans. In the most recent image posted to her account, Hailie shows off her figure in a cute but sexy outfit.

In the snapshot, Scott is posing on top of a concrete wall that appears to be attached to a parking garage. The Michigan State alum sits down, leaning her weight back on one hand while putting the other hand in her hair. With her legs out in front of her, Hailie strikes a pose as she rocks a pair of skintight black biker shorts that showcase her toned legs.

On the top, the 23-year-old rocks a baby blue, cropped sweatshirt that goes perfect with her pants. Scott wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled along with a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and gloss. She completes the laid-back look with a pair of white sneakers and a black backpack.

Since the post went live on her popular page, fans have gone crazy for it. So far, this image has earned Scott over 53,000 likes in addition to 380-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Hailie know that she has a great fashion sense while countless others commented to let her know that they are huge fans.

“You’re so beautiful!!!! Also I love your shirt where’d you get it?” one follower asked.

“Hailie you’re literally a style icon,” commented another.

“About the booty it would be awesome to have some tips and if you could give me some tips for a flat stomach Hailie please,” another chimed in.

Loading...

Last year, Scott granted her first interview ever to The Daily Mail where she talked about life after college, confessing that she wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do career-wise while dishing that a lot of people were reaching out to her on Instagram about jobs.

Eminem has also only briefly talked about Hailie in a few interviews, including one in 2002 where he called her his “motivation.”

“She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born,” he shared. “I didn’t have a career yet, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the a*** harder knowing, ‘How am I going to raise her?'”

Fans can follow Hailie on Instagram to keep up with all of her fashionable posts.