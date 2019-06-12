‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Rocks Plunging Cheetah Print Bikini In New Eye-Popping Photo

Kelsey Merritt is sending temperatures soaring on Instagram yet again.

On Tuesday, June 11, the 22-year-old celebrated the start of bikini season by sharing an eye-popping new photo to her Instagram account that is driving her millions of followers absolutely wild. Kelsey herself appeared to be the hands behind the camera, finding the perfect lighting to snap a selfie for social media that is seriously heating things up on the platform.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model angled the lens to capture her insane decolletage that was barely covered in a sexy cheetah print bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The minuscule, triangle style garment sported a plunging neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and put an ample amount of cleavage on display.

Kelsey added some bling to her barely-there look with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, a classic set of jewelry that is the perfect accessory for any pool day looks. She wore her long, dark tresses down in loose waves, which she playfully ran her fingers through in the stunning photo. Her wild locks fell over one of her shoulders and down to her bosom, drawing even more attention to the exposed area. To complete the look, the Filipino-American beauty sported a very minimal makeup look that consisted of a light red lip, dusting of blush on her cheek bones, and a thick coating of mascara on her lashes that made her brown eyes pop.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model didn’t hold back when it came to showing some love for her latest jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, Kelsey’s latest Instagram upload has already accrued more than 95,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered her with compliments for her gorgeous look.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are perfect,” commented a third.

On her Instagram stories, Kelsey showed off a few more glimpses of her flawless bikini body from her work on Tuesday with the swimwear brand Gigi C bikinis. In one short clip, the bombshell rocked a long-sleeved bathing suit of the same cheetah print pattern, which was zipped down past her chest to once again put her ample cleavage in eyesight. A follow-up post offered a look at her flawless figure in its entirety, which was covered in the skimpiest patterned bikini that put her dangerous curves and impressive abs on display.