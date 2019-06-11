Shay Mitchell Stuns In Tiny Crop Top & Black Panties

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star left her followers begging for more on Instagram yesterday.

Shay Mitchell sent her 24.1 million Instagram followers swooning yesterday after taking to her profile to share a provocative snapshot of herself rocking a tiny crop top and a pair of form-flattering black panties.

With both white space underneath her and behind her, the actress rested on her side using one arm and an elbow to prop herself up. Lying on her side, Mitchell was able to flaunt her dangerous curves for the camera. The tiny white crop top offered just a deep enough neckline to tease her followers with a hint of cleavage while leaving most of Shay’s busty torso to the imagination. The bottom of the crop top was tattered and cut off right at Mitchell’s midriff.

Making the photo even more of a seductive tease, Shay’s arm was propped up in front of her torso with most of her bust concealed behind it. The simple, solid black panties allowed the Pretty Little Liars star to showcase her voluptuous backside and thighs. The contrast between the dark panties, light top, and dark hair perfectly complemented Shay’s sun-kissed complexion.

Mitchell’s dark tresses were purposely disheveled. The fingers of her hand holding her head up were buried between the unkempt locks. Rocking thick dewy eye make-up and a light lip color, the actress fiercely gazed directly at the camera.

As if the one captivating snapshot wasn’t enough to send her followers into a frenzy, Shay attached a second photo to the Instagram post that was equally seductive. In the sexy snapshot, Mitchell appears to have rolled over and thrown her head back with her chin pointing toward the ceiling while tantalizingly running her fingers through her dark hair. With her eyes shut, the actress pursed her lips just enough to flaunt a glimpse of her pearly white teeth.

In just 24 hours, Shay’s massive Instagram following quickly flooded the racy photo with over 630,000 likes and just shy of 2,500 comments.

Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa was among one of the first to comment on the photo with nothing more than a “Wow,” followed by several flame emoticons.

Canadian actress Elysia Rotaru jested in the comments that Shay didn’t need a caption for the photo because “your look says it all.”

Celebrity fitness trainer Kira Stokes even chimed in to complement Mitchell on being, “stunning.”

A video Shay posted to her Instagram less than 24 hours ago reveals the sexy snapshots were from her Gritty Pretty photo shoot.