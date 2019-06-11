Hailey Baldwin Spreads Legs In Tiny Skater Skirt, Justin Bieber Calls Her ‘My Drew’

Hailey Baldwin may still be known by her birth name, but the supermodel is now married. The 22-year-old wed Justin Bieber last year, ultimately changing her name to Hailey Bieber. This week, Hailey appeared on Justin’s Instagram account, and she put on quite the display for his followers.

On June 11, Justin posted a snap of his wife. It showed the model sitting on outdoor steps with her legs spread apart, one leg on either side of a colorful skateboard. While her statement expression and rolled eyes made her look somewhat bored, her outfit came with plenty of smiles. Hailey was mostly clad in her husband’s Drew House clothing line, which features products bearing giant smiley faces. The model appeared to have opted for the merchandise range’s over-sized sweater and socks.

Likewise eye-catching was a tiny white skater skirt that upped the ante on the post. Barely there, but enough to make The Daily Mail‘s headlines on Tuesday, it showed off this sensation’s impossibly toned legs.

Miniskirts tend not to come hand-in-hand with comfort, but Hailey appears to have conquered the challenge. The sweatshirt seemed cozy, the socks likewise, and Hailey’s sneaker selection kept things casual.

Justin didn’t appear to need a verbose caption. He simply mentioned his clothing line, and tweaked the name to include his spouse.

Fans have been commenting in response to the snap.

“You won at life,” one fan wrote.

Justin has seemed to be incredibly happy since he first started dating Hailey. The 25-year-old happily strolls streets arm-in-arm with his wife, and he doesn’t hold back on the public displays of affection. His Instagram activity likewise suggests a man who feels he’s hit the jackpot.

One fan commented on how much Justin has changed since his younger years.

“It’s so weird realizing that Justin Bieber has a whole wife now. She could be pregnant at any moment. He’ll have a child. The lil boy singing One Less Lonely Girl is a whole man now. Where does the time go? Where did my childhood go? Everything moves so quickly. Wow.”

While pregnancy rumors do float around for Hailey, the model has yet to confirm a pregnancy. For the moment, life seems to be about enjoying her days as a newly-married woman and pursuing her high-profile modeling career.

Hailey follows her husband’s pattern of posting joint snaps to Instagram. While the couple’s appearances on social media aren’t daily, they are regular.

Today’s update comes one day after Justin deleted all images of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, from his Instagram feed. Selena and Justin called it quits last year.

Hailey and her tiny skater skirt racked up over 1.5 million likes within 12 hours of Justin posting the picture.