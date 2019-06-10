Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Lace Bra On Instagram

Alexina Graham is feeling the love for her bra and flaunted it in a sexy new Instagram post that is getting her fans talking.

The short clip shared to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed on Monday, June 10 was edited to resemble a video reel and captured the babe putting on a seriously busty display that is getting temperatures soaring. Pursing her lips ever so slightly, the 29-year-old tilted her head back and forth in a sensual fashion while sporting nothing but a sexy black bra that left very little to the imagination.

Alexina appeared to be using selfie mode to take the sultry video, perfectly framing the shot to cut off in the middle of her voluptuous assets and flashing an insane amount of cleavage thanks to the plunging v neckline of the lace undergarment from Victoria’s Secret. Her signature red tresses were worn in loose waves that fell over her face, grazing her exposed chest to draw even more attention to the area. The close-up shot also provided a look at the bombshell’s gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features shine. The babe rocked a stunning contour that made her cheekbones pop, which were also dusted with a dark pink blush. Her glam was completed with a light brown smokey eye and a thick coating of mascara that accentuated her piercing blue eyes and lashes.

Fans of the newly-minted Victoria’s Secret Angel went wild for her latest eye-popping social media upload. At the time of this writing, the steamy clip has already been viewed more than 28,000 times and has racked up nearly 15,000 likes after just seven hours of going live on Instagram. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the stunner in compliments for her NSFW look.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “stunning.”

Others simply used emojis to express their love for the post, most opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Loading...

This was not the only place that Alexina gave her 627,000 Instagram followers a peek at her sizzling look. The British beauty also uploaded the clip to her Instagram Stories, though this version provided a wider angle of her look and a glimpse at even more of her porcelain skin. This time, the shot cut off in the middle of her torso, revealing a complete look at the skimpy black garment as well as a peek of her flat midsection and impressive abs.