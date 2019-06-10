Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt’s New Topless Photo Is Heating Up Instagram

Martha Hunt is gracing the cover of the summer issue of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico — a sneak peek of which she shared with her Instagram fans so they know what to expect — and it is bound to set pulses racing. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself fully topless during her sultry photo shoot in the Latin American country.

In the black-and-white photo, Hunt is posing on a beach in Tulum — as the geotag the model included with her post indicated — as she wears nothing at all on her torso. The 30-year-old blonde bombshell is looking straight ahead a point off-camera while the shot captures her from the waist up, giving the viewer a close-up shot of her fierce facial expression.

The IMG Models stunner has both of her arms around her neck as her elbows rest strategically over her chest in a way that helps cover herself up and censor the shot, though quite a bit of under and sideboob is still visible in the sultry shot. Hunt is wearing her hair up in a casual, messy bun with several strands still loose and flying about in the Caribbean wind.

According to the geotag, the model posed for this photo shoot at the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, a beachfront resort located along the shores of a lagoon.

Hunt has her gaze set intently in the horizon as she poses with her lips apart in a seductive, yet mysterious way. The model has a dark layer of liner on her upper lid and a neutral color of lipstick. Bronzer helps highlight the structure of her face, particularly her gorgeous high cheekbones.

The post, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 58,000 likes and more than 410 comments within a few days of having been posted — at the time of this writing — proving to be quite a popular share. Users of the social media app who follow the Victoria’s Secret alum took to the comments section to share their admiration for the North Carolina native while praising her flawless beauty and leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“I love that gaze… it calms me,” one fan wrote in Spanish.

“Oh. My. Goddess!” another one raved.

“This is the most consistent feeling of summer,” yet a third user chimed in.

Hunt has previously taken to her Instagram page to share a similar — albeit less professionally taken — snapshot of what looks to be the same photo shoot in late March, suggesting the photos were taken a while back.