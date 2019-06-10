Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Bikini, And Does Handstand On The Beach In New Instagram Snap

Behati Prinsloo is impressing her millions of Instagram followers in more ways than one in her latest upload to the social media platform.

In the most recent addition to her feed shared on Sunday, June 9, the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off both her incredible bikini body and her gymnastic skills in a display that is getting her fans talking. The two-for-one post included both a black-and-white and colored version of the sexy snap that captured the babe on a gorgeous beach and balanced on top of a surfboard in a perfect handstand — a skill that many of her fans labeled “amazing.”

If Behati’s balancing act wasn’t enough to get heads turning, her impressive physique certainly would. The Namibian bombshell sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her athleticism in a cheeky bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The colored version of the snap revealed the two-piece set to be black and white, but filters didn’t matter when it came to taking note of her dangerous curves. The number provided only the coverage necessary, revealing her curvy booty to the camera almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs that were pointed up toward the sky.

Most of the 31-year-old’s bikini top was out of sight in the snap, aside from a thin string across her back that drew eyes toward her trim waist and flat midsection. The beauty also added a pair of oversized sunglasses to her beach-day look to protect her eyes from the golden sun when she was right-side up. Her brunette tresses were worn down and slicked back on her head, revealing that in between showing off her acrobatic skills, she also took a dip in the clear blue ocean behind her.

Fans of the lingerie model went absolutely wild for the latest upload to her feed. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping set of snaps has racked up more than 171,000 likes after just 13 hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Impressive,” one person wrote, while another one said Behati was “so beautiful.”

“No wonder why your husband can’t keep his hands off you,” commented a third, referring to the model’s rockstar husband, Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 front man recently stepped down from his position as coach on the popular singing competition show, The Voice, after 16 seasons, a move that The Inquisitr previously reported that his wife is pretty happy about.

“Good news for me, good news for the kids,” she told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist during a recent appearance on The Today Show.

Everyone is still pretty sad that Adam Levine is leaving #TheVoice… except one person: his wife Behati Prinsloo. https://t.co/W3DpyO0v97 pic.twitter.com/J3jm4avOlA — E! News (@enews) June 5, 2019

“He’s on tour at the moment, and he’s excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do,” she explained.