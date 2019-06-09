Dolly Castro Chavez Dons Cleavage-Baring Dress With A Super High Slit On Instagram

Instagram model Dolly Castro Chavez has over 6.1 million followers, and for good reason. Her feed is filled with amazing photos of her in workout gear, swimwear, and daily outfits. Her newest update seems to be a popular update, with over 10,000 likes accumulating within the first 15 minutes of it being posted. The photo showed Dolly standing outdoors by blue lounge furniture, as she rocked an incredible dress.

The dress was bright pink and had a low cut in the front and a very high slit on the left side. This left her cleavage on display and gave her the chance to show off her left leg. The model completed the look with nude and clear heels and kept things simple with a single bracelet on her left wrist and a pair of earrings. She didn’t wear a necklace. Castro Chavez also wore her hair down with a middle part and smiled slightly at the camera. The image was geo-tagged in Laguna Beach, California. Behind Dolly, you could see a white building and a landscaped area with green shrubbery.

With that being said, most of Molly’s posts of late have been geo-tagged in Orange County, including one where she posed in a skintight, snakeskin print dress. The dress had a cutout below her chest, and she looked fabulous while accessorizing with a yellow snakeskin clutch and multiple, chunky bracelets.

The post inspired many of her dedicated fans to stop by and leave a comment.

“Plssssss let’s skip dinner and go get dessert you can’t do this sh*t to me happy anniversary mi amor bella,” said a fan, who clearly wishes that he were the one with Dolly and not her husband.

“Who is the lucky boy to marry with you and stay with you foreverrr,? Incomparable eyes, beautiful…” noted another user, who could only wonder who had captured Castro Chavez’s heart.

“Incredibly beautiful indescribably beautiful devastating…” added a different fan, who seemed to be lost for words.

“Then that’s a wonderful present for a Anniversary gift,” responded a fan, who noted Dolly’s caption and seems to think that her presence ought to be enough of an anniversary gift.

Prior to this post, Chavez was spotted in a black ensemble. She added a pop of color by wearing neon orange shoes and carrying a snakeskin handbag. However, her outfit was otherwise all black, including a sheer top with a corset-like design, along with high-waisted pants that hugged her curves. The Instagram post received over 42,000 likes.