Dripping Wet Ana Cheri Spills Out Of Soaked And See-Through Crop Top & String Bikini

Fitness model Ana Cheri has taken to Instagram to remind the platform just why she’s got 12.3 million followers. The 33-year-old sensation’s latest update is featuring curves galore, plenty of muscle, and a pretty racy finish. Ana’s June 8 Instagram snaps show the model soaking wet, and she even used aqua-centric emojis in her captions.

Ana posted two pictures. The first shows this muscle machine flaunting her body in a tiny white two-piece. While Ana’s string bikini briefs are minimal, it could be argued that her crop top is the least conservative item; the material is drenched, off-the-shoulder, and semi-sheer. The snap offers major cleavage, a fair amount of nipple, and a lot of skin. Water droplets on Ana’s skin also show the model as dripping wet.

The second snap takes on more whites. The backdrop of natural rocks is still present, but Cheri appears to be surrounded by white water spray. Crashing waves seem to be surrounding the model, although the photography presents them as almost foamy. With her eyes closed and her hands appearing to catch the spray, Ana looks in the moment here.

A plethora of hashtags offered more information. They mentioned “California.” In fact, they got more specific. “Laguna” and “Newportbeach” were also mentioned, in addition to the ways in which Ana achieves her super-fit body.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“That second photo” was one comment, and Ana personally replied.

“@diaryofafitmommyofficial hahah right I was not expecting that wave but I thought it was funny and a great photo,” she wrote.

Ana is now an Instagram heavyweight. Her followers are subscribing for their mostly daily updates of fitness advice, figure-flaunting, and this brunette’s natural beauty. They receive plenty of all of the above. Ana has taken to the platform with snaps of her high-protein snacks and workouts, although she has likewise featured her feminine edge on plenty of occasions. While Ana in a sports bra and leggings will offer major fitness inspiration, the model clad in racier lingerie highlights her sex appeal.

Ana is the CEO of three fitness brands. All are mentioned in her Instagram bio alongside her status as a 1st Phorm influencer. The nutrition brand appears to have made the wise decision to collaborate with high-profile Instagram faces. Playboy model Lindsey Pelas also fronts the brand.

Today’s sexy snaps have racked up over 250,000 likes within six hours of being posted. Over 2,400 comments were left. Cheri is followed by former fiancée to Rob Kardashian and high-profile model Blac Chyna. Ariana Grande’s lookalike, Jacy Vasquez, also follows her.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Ana should follow her Instagram.