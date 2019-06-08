Iggy Azalea Has Disappeared From Social Media After Nude Photo Leak, And Fans Are Starting To Grow Worried

It has been nearly two weeks since rapper Iggy Azalea was subjected to a nude photo leak, and her complete absence from social media during that time has some fans growing worried.

The rapper was hit with the nude photo leak late last month — a private picture that she had taken from GQ Australia — and was blindsided when it somehow made its way to the internet. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper responded to the leak by deleting her Twitter and Instagram accounts, though she briefly brought her Twitter back to make a short statement.

In the statement, Iggy told fans that she had felt familiar doing a topless shoot and trusted the publication, and was assured that the topless photos would not be used and would be discarded. The photo shoot did end up producing some topless photos where Iggy had her chest covered, but the fully exposed ones were not meant to be seen.

In the statement, Iggy Azalea said that she was hurt not only by the leak itself but by the way people were reacting to it online.

“A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body had honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up.”

The cut appears to have been deep, as Iggy Azalea has remained silent on social media for nearly two weeks. As The Daily Mail reported, some fans are now starting to grow worried about her. The concern grew on Iggy’s birthday, which came and went this week without any fanfare from the singer herself.

Iggy Azalea has had difficulty with social media critics in the past. After it took her several years for a follow-up to her much-celebrated debut album in 2014, some people became critical of Iggy’s growing presence on social media, where she often shared scantily clad pictures and pitched fashion brands.

Iggy responded that the delays in her sophomore album were beyond her control and that she took to posting on Instagram as a way to bide her time.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative i can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday… but I don’t get to make those choices,” Iggy wrote on Twitter.